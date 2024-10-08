Vodacom Business named SA’s most trusted enterprise teleco provider
Company’s ranking in the 2024 MyBroadband Tech Survey reflects its commitment to creating digital solutions that enable its customers to thrive
Vodacom Business is SA’s most trusted enterprise telecommunications provider, according to the 2024 MyBroadband Tech Survey.
This notable accomplishment reflects the company's ongoing success and commitment to innovation as well as the significant inroads it's made in the enterprise space in its 16 years of existence.
Since its launch in February 2008, Vodacom Business has established itself as a digital transformation partner, catering to large enterprises, nonprofit organisations, small to medium-size enterprises and public sector entities to name a few. It plays a vital role in the telecommunications landscape and has a deep-rooted presence in SA and beyond.
“We are honoured to be recognised as the country’s most trusted enterprise telco provider, affirming our commitment to excellence. We are passionate about creating digital solutions and capabilities that enable our enterprise customers to thrive,” says Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business.
“We call upon private and public businesses of all sizes to partner with us to digitally transform their business and co-create solutions to address both the opportunities and challenges they face.”
We call upon private and public businesses of all sizes to partner with us to digitally transform their businessVidesha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business
At launch, Vodacom Business entered a highly competitive field, taking on established first-tier brands.
Within a few years, it had differentiated itself and expanded its product range to offer a comprehensive and robust suite of services including Internet of Things; cloud hosting, applications and security; data solutions; connectivity, which includes mobile and fixed services; and IT and telecommunications services tailored to businesses of all sizes.
Despite fierce competition and industry consolidation that saw the exit of several competitors, Vodacom Business has accelerated its growth.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank our Vodacom Business team for their resilience, hard work and dedication. I also acknowledge the support of both the Vodacom SA and Vodacom Group teams. Their unwavering dedication doesn’t go unnoticed. As we continue to co-create and build solutions that drive meaningful impact for our customers, the benefits are experienced by the communities we serve, our beloved country and the world at large,” says Proothveerajh.
As Vodacom celebrates its 30th anniversary, Vodacom Business stands alongside its parent brand in the mission to transform lives and ensure that no-one is left behind. Here’s to the next 30 years of transforming lives and remaining the most trusted enterprise telecommunications provider in the country.
For more information, visit the Vodacom Business website.
This article was sponsored by Vodacom.