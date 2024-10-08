Vodacom Business named SA’s most trusted enterprise teleco provider

Vodacom Business is SA’s most trusted enterprise telecommunications provider, according to the 2024 MyBroadband Tech Survey.

This notable accomplishment reflects the company's ongoing success and commitment to innovation as well as the significant inroads it's made in the enterprise space in its 16 years of existence.

Since its launch in February 2008, Vodacom Business has established itself as a digital transformation partner, catering to large enterprises, nonprofit organisations, small to medium-size enterprises and public sector entities to name a few. It plays a vital role in the telecommunications landscape and has a deep-rooted presence in SA and beyond.

“We are honoured to be recognised as the country’s most trusted enterprise telco provider, affirming our commitment to excellence. We are passionate about creating digital solutions and capabilities that enable our enterprise customers to thrive,” says Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business.

“We call upon private and public businesses of all sizes to partner with us to digitally transform their business and co-create solutions to address both the opportunities and challenges they face.”