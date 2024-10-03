Only one Shosholoza Meyl route in service for festive season

Families hoping to travel across the country by rail over the December holidays will need to make other plans.
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has told GroundUp that all but one of its long-distance routes have been suspended, with no clear commitment on when services will resume. The only route that will be operating over the December-March peak season will be between Johannesburg and East London, according to Prasa.
Rail activist group #UniteBehind believes the problems with long-distance train services are a direct result of corruption at Prasa over the years.
Shosholoza Meyl, which handles Prasa’s long-distance train services, has had its trains out of service in Gauteng and the Western Cape since 2020, when it was shut down on the Railway Safety Regulator’s instructions aftera fatal crashoutside Johannesburg.
It ran four routes: Johannesburg to Durban, Johannesburg to Musina via Polokwane, Johannesburg to Cape Town, and Johannesburg to East London. It initially resumed withlimited operationsin 2022 on two routes: Johannesburg to East London and Johannesburg to Musina.
The Johannesburg to Durban and Johannesburg to Cape Town routes resumed in December 2023. But these trips were plagued byproblemsand delays of several hours in some cases.
Now Prasa says it has to cut three of its four routes because there are not enough locomotives.
According to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda, the locomotives it had been using were “old, unreliable and constantly broke down”.
The Shosholoza Meyl is cheaper than other modes of long-distance transport. A single third-class ticket costs from R430 and first class is R650 on the Johannesburg-Cape Town route, compared with a taxi or a bus, which costs an average of R1,000 per trip.
On the Johannesburg-Cape Town route, Makanda said vandalism, cable theft and severe flooding had damaged infrastructure in recent months. In December, Shosholoza Meyl ran one trip on this route. However, it was cut short when the train never made it to Cape Town due to cable theft and vandalism.
The interprovincial rail network belongs to Transnet, Prasa said.
Another trip scheduled for July 24 was cancelled at the last minute, Makanda said, because floods has washed away the railway tracks between De Doorns and Worcester.
For this route to run again, the rail agency will need a minimum of four locomotives, but there are none in the province.
“No fixed date on service resumption can be given at this stage due to a pending court process that may give direction to Swifambo liquidators on how to disperse locomotives that are within the Swifambo estate,” said Makanda, referring to Prasa’s controversialSwifambo deal.
Since 2017, #UniteBehind has been calling for the prosecution of senior officials at the rail agency who were involved in the Swifambo tender.
Prasa bought locomotives in what came to be known as the “too-tall trains” deal. The deal was not just corrupt. The locomotives, which were meant to service long-distance routes, exceeded the maximum height for most of SA’s lines.
Prasa paid R2.7bn to Swifambo, the front company for locomotive manufacturer Vossloh. Swifambo transferred R1.8bn to Vossloh. In return, Prasa received 13 locomotives, none of which could be operated safely.
Now the liquidators of Swifambo have applied to the high court in Pretoria to get permission to dispense its assets, which include the locomotives. The matter “seeks to give Prasa the locomotives as dividend in specie [instead of cash] that were acquired by Swifambo before the contract was set aside by the high court”.
Makanda said Prasa supports the application.
She told GroundUp the service will resume as soon as they have secured enough locomotives.
Meanwhile, #UniteBehind legal officer Joseph Mayson criticised Prasa’s decision to persist with procuring the Vossloh locomotives. Mayson said Prasa “trying to procure these locomotives, which they believe they can modify to fit SA’s needs ... seems highly unlikely to work”.
He added: “The greed of former Prasa executives and management has impacted most heavily on the poor. People are unable to visit relatives, search for jobs or enjoy vacations due to the high cost of alternative travel. This is one of the most shameful stories of corruption from the time of deep state capture.”
Makanda, however, said: “Prasa was not procuring locomotives.”
All long-distance routes have been suspended except between Johannesburg and East London
