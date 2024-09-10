Trade inclusivity crucial to economic development, says WTO
10 September 2024 - 05:00
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) says increased global trade over the past three decades has played a crucial role in promoting integration and reducing poverty but bemoans the small role played by low- and middle-income economies.
Elements affecting trade, particularly in Africa, Latin America and in the Middle East, include high tariffs at home and abroad, low regional integration, administrative red tape, poor physical and digital infrastructure, geographical remoteness and weak institutions...
