Standard Bank’s new digital syndicated loan management product is a game-changer

Standard Bank has launched Reach, an innovative digital platform poised to revolutionise the management of syndicated loans. Reach is an offering with unparalleled simplicity, transparency and convenience in syndicated loan administration.

This cutting-edge platform, designed specifically for syndicated loan participants, facilitates seamless execution and engagement throughout the loan life cycle.

Reach, a product of Standard Bank Investment Banking, represents a significant leap in digital enablement and data insights. It automates numerous tasks, communicates proactively and guides users through the necessary actions at each stage of the syndicated loan process. This cloud-based platform provides a comprehensive, 360º view of loan information including portfolio summaries, loan types, commitments, drawdown history, facility details, interest rates and much more.