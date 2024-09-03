News

FREE TO READ | Cesa Awards celebrate consulting engineering excellence

Industry's finest recognised for the difference they are making

03 September 2024 - 15:41
The 2024 Cesa Aon Engineering Excellence Awards, held in Johannesburg in August, celebrated and honoured the outstanding contributions of SA’s consulting engineering sector towards infrastructure development locally and internationally and highlighted the crucial partnerships and collaborative efforts driving the industry forward

Browse through the stories below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

 

