Private power producers want fair compensation for output limits

Private power producers are seeking compensation for revenues lost when adhering to requests from state utility Eskom to limit electricity supply to the national grid, industry executives say.
Eskom has submitted a proposal to the energy regulator to introduce a mechanism to compensate independent power producers (IPPs) for lost revenue resulting from curtailment rates of up to 10%.
The curtailment requests are due to a shortage of pylons and high-voltage power lines, which has caused choke points in Eskom’s transmission system. The compensation mechanism is one of several proposed regulatory reforms as efforts to open up Africa’s largest electricity market gather pace.
“We are hoping there will be adequate compensation for generation that is curtailed,” Ian Burger, a technical director at private power developer Sola Group, told Reuters.
Burger said Sola Group’s two Lichtenburg solar photovoltaic plants, which each produce just more than 100MW, were requested in April and May by Eskom to cut output by up to 80% and produce only 20MW a day.
Sola Group supplies power to miner Tronox.
Eskom studies indicate the costs of curtailing renewable energy are significantly lower than the billions required for upgrading the network to connect the same amount of renewable power to the grid. By reducing generation from independent producers, Eskom hopes to immediately free up an estimated 3,470MW of additional capacity on the constrained grid.
In July, the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) released a draft curtailment congestion policy based on Eskom’s application seeking approval to classify it as a “constrained ancillary generation service”.
This would enable Eskom to use specific formulas to reimburse renewable energy plants for the power curtailed because of grid congestion.
“The devil is in the detail, but this raises the possibility of further minimising the cost borne by consumers by curtailing those independent power producers with the lowest tariffs first, as opposed to everyone equally,” said Kilian Hagemann, CEO of G7 Renewable Energies.
Over the past five months, Eskom has provided continuous electricity, a feat last achieved in 2020, reducing its reliance on renewable energy to bolster the grid. Eskom expects congestion curtailment to be implemented routinely from 2026, with curtailment levels increasing as more renewable projects come online.
Reuters
