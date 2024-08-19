Soldiers not the solution to ‘protection fee’ mafia, says Holomisa

Deputy defence minister Bantu Holomisa does not believe intervention by soldiers is the answer to a “protection fee” syndicate, which has led to some businesses closing in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.
In Mthatha and other regions in the province, a troubling trend of extortion through “protection fees” is affecting local businesses and vulnerable individuals. The form of extortion — in which businesses, particularly those owned by foreign nationals, are coerced into paying for dubious protection services — has led to some businesses shutting down due to alleged intimidation and threats from criminal syndicates.
The Mthatha Ophthalmology Medical Practice announced its permanent closure last week. “The office’s premature and permanent closure is due to hostile criminal activities that have threatened my life and wellbeing,” the practice’s management said.
“The problem of protection fees has been around in Mthatha and other areas of the Eastern Cape and in SA in general.” Holomisa said he briefed new police minister Senzo Mchunu at the cabinet lekgotla “about the situation in Gqeberha and Mthatha. He went to the Eastern Cape and was accompanied by the premier [Oscar] Mabuyane visiting hotspots.
“I assumed that after he has satisfied himself and heard from the community, he should be in a position to produce a plan of execution on how they will address the problem.”
Last week Mchunu visited the province and vowed to beef up security in the OR Tambo district.
Despite noting that the practice of demanding protection fees was rife, Holomisa said involving soldiers would not be easy. “Usually soldiers cannot go on their own. You would have to follow the channels, such as going to the presidency to see if they want to deploy soldiers. There’s nothing we can do on our own.”
Holomisa criticised the state of crime intelligence. “I think crime intelligence is zero. That’s another area the government would have to invest in to assist the police ministry. If they want to nip this in the bud, it would have to concentrate on intelligence. The public would tell them who is doing what and it depends on how they access that intelligence to lead to arrests.”
People who reacted to the closure of the medical centre said the protection fee had deprived them of medical services. Below are some reactions from social media.
Soldiers not the solution to ‘protection fee’ mafia, says Holomisa
Deputy defence minister calls on police and crime intelligence to step up as Mthatha businesses shut
Image: Tebogo Letsie
Deputy defence minister Bantu Holomisa does not believe intervention by soldiers is the answer to a “protection fee” syndicate, which has led to some businesses closing in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.
In Mthatha and other regions in the province, a troubling trend of extortion through “protection fees” is affecting local businesses and vulnerable individuals. The form of extortion — in which businesses, particularly those owned by foreign nationals, are coerced into paying for dubious protection services — has led to some businesses shutting down due to alleged intimidation and threats from criminal syndicates.
The Mthatha Ophthalmology Medical Practice announced its permanent closure last week. “The office’s premature and permanent closure is due to hostile criminal activities that have threatened my life and wellbeing,” the practice’s management said.
“The problem of protection fees has been around in Mthatha and other areas of the Eastern Cape and in SA in general.” Holomisa said he briefed new police minister Senzo Mchunu at the cabinet lekgotla “about the situation in Gqeberha and Mthatha. He went to the Eastern Cape and was accompanied by the premier [Oscar] Mabuyane visiting hotspots.
“I assumed that after he has satisfied himself and heard from the community, he should be in a position to produce a plan of execution on how they will address the problem.”
Last week Mchunu visited the province and vowed to beef up security in the OR Tambo district.
Despite noting that the practice of demanding protection fees was rife, Holomisa said involving soldiers would not be easy. “Usually soldiers cannot go on their own. You would have to follow the channels, such as going to the presidency to see if they want to deploy soldiers. There’s nothing we can do on our own.”
Holomisa criticised the state of crime intelligence. “I think crime intelligence is zero. That’s another area the government would have to invest in to assist the police ministry. If they want to nip this in the bud, it would have to concentrate on intelligence. The public would tell them who is doing what and it depends on how they access that intelligence to lead to arrests.”
People who reacted to the closure of the medical centre said the protection fee had deprived them of medical services. Below are some reactions from social media.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
Funeka Montjane bestowed the 2024 AWCA Woman of Substance Award
Makhubele not fit to be a judge, says UniteBehind
Cool Ideas provides free fibre internet to 300 local schools and counting
These are SA’s seven most hijacked vehicles
Leon Schreiber signals new dawn for home affairs