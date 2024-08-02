Funeka Montjane bestowed the 2024 AWCA Woman of Substance Award

Upon receiving the award at the 2024 AWCA fundraising banquet in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday, Montjane expressed her gratitude and highlighted the importance of advancing women in the corporate space.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Women of Substance Award. This recognition is not just for me, but for all the women who are walking this journey. My path to becoming a CA (SA) began in grade 7 when I first read about [the profession's] existence. The journey was challenging, but I had a supportive environment, from my grandmother to my first manager, who helped me along the way,” says Montjane.

“This achievement is a reminder that we must continue to create supportive and enabling environments where CAs can thrive and reach their full potential, regardless of gender. By working together we can build a future where women are empowered to lead, drive change and make a significant impact.”

Montjane learnt about the chartered accounting profession when she read a news article stating that CA (SA) professionals earned R10,000 a month. At the time, her grandmother earned a monthly salary of R100. She was in a school where one or two pupils passed matric and was not good at mathematics — a key subject to studying accounting. But her grandmother would not allow her to drop mathematics when she struggled with it. Instead, she got her a tutor who helped her get an A, allowing her to attend at university.

When Montjane decided to pursue chartered accountancy, there was only one black female CA (SA) in the country, fellow Women of Substance Award winner Nonkululeko Gobodo. This scarcity intensified her determination.