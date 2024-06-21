Director’s Event 2024: steering SA towards an economically stable future

The Director's Event on June 25 — presented in association with BCX and the prestigious Sunday Times Top 100 Companies supplement — will set the stage for business leaders to reflect on what three decades of democracy has meant for SA and what collective action must be taken in moving it forward towards an economically stable future.

These same leaders will be called upon to leverage their influence and resources to develop strategies to ensure that the next 30 years are marked by inclusive growth and equitable development.

Actionable outcomes will be pursued through three panel discussions; this year's keynote address will be delivered by Dr Mteto Nyati, chair of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

Panel 1: Artificial Intelligence's (AI) place in SA

Though still lagging, SA is slowly beginning to join the rest of the world in the AI revolution. Fully embracing AI technologies has the potential to propel economic growth, but in SA its success hinges on a human-centric approach that prioritises wellbeing, inclusivity and sustainable development.

Kaya Biz presenter Gugulethu Mfuphi will moderate a panel discussion focused on the ethical considerations of using AI, as well as how businesses can humanise this technology and harness its power as an essential tool for social impact.

Panellists include:

Stefan Steffen, data insights and intelligence executive at BCX;

Prof Deshen Moodley, DSI/NRF-UCT SARChI research chair in AI systems, associate professor at UCT's computer science department and co-director of the South African National Centre for AI Research; and

Vuyani Jarana, founder and CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications.

Panel 2: Is it time to redefine public-private partnerships (PPPs)?

While the recent national election is opening the country up to change and positive transformation, SA still faces many deeply entrenched challenges, from infrastructure development to social welfare and economic growth to education, to name but a few.

Tackling these issues requires a concerted effort, and increasingly, the spotlight is falling on PPPs as a potential solution. But are the current models effective enough? Or is it time for a redefinition?

These questions will form the basis of an lively panel discussion, moderated by financial journalist Alishia Seckam, and featuring:

Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council SA; and

Ravi Naidoo, commissioner at the National Planning Commission.

Panel 3: Unpacking the challenge of poverty alleviation

At the end 2023 it was reported that 18.2-million people in SA are living in extreme poverty. What is even more concerning is that by 2030, over 19.1-million South Africans will live on a maximum of R34.50 per day.

As a country rich in resources, it is hard to grapple with the stark reality of poverty, begging the question: how can we begin to tackle poverty alleviation?

TV business anchor Nastassia Arendse will moderate an outcome-orientated panel discussion that looks at how to effectively combat poverty through promoting economic growth and job creation, investing in education and skills development, and enhancing social protection programmes.

Panellists include:

Phelisa Nkomo, development economist;

Makhiba Mollo, commissioner at the National Planning Commission;

Rachel Bukasa, executive director of Blacksash; and

Bonga Makhanya, e xecutive chair of the SA Youth Economic Council.

This article was sponsored by Arena Events.