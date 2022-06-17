Enter the 2022 BCX Digital Innovation Awards

The IDC believes digital innovation is defined by the terms “disruptive”, “differentiating” and “unique”. That, done well, it can deliver value beyond its original intent.

The World Economic Forum believes that digital innovation is key to introducing transformative change to the economy and society; that it can embed resilience and future-proof the economy.

To further SA's growth and economic development, it’s imperative that there remains a focus on digital innovation through intelligent initiatives and consistent investment.

“There is a need to transform society economically through the innovative use of technology,” says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, chief marketing officer of BCX, Africa’s leading ICT solutions and service provider. “To help communities, entrepreneurs and individuals participate in the economy from wherever they may be, digital innovation has to be adaptable to all environments in SA.”

While the past two years have taken their toll on economies and organisations due to Covid-19, it has provided a boost for innovation and transformation. There has been a rapid and unprecedented rise in technology adoption and a surge in solutions designed to fill the gaps created by remote and hybrid working, cloud-first strategies and rapid digital adoption. From the start-up to the established enterprise, companies have found inventive ways of overcoming the challenges faced by their business and employees.

“This innovation has the potential to help drive economic growth in the country, but there has to be more conversation around how this can be effectively delivered — how this can be realistically achieved,” says Ntloko-Petersen. “A starting point is to understand the current state of digital innovation at both the macro and micro levels. These insights can be used to find innovative solutions for our local challenges.”

The BCX Digital Innovation Report 2022 found that, on the micro level, digital innovation has undergone rapid acceleration by organisations of all sizes, globally. Initially this was for survival, but now it’s for business resilience and continuity. On the macro level, it found that there was a need to take this further, to create an environment where digital innovation can thrive through collaboration and competition.