News

Covid-19 cases rise to 6,381 and nine deaths in 24 hours

Gauteng reports the most infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape

06 December 2021 - 20:15 Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF/PERIG76
Picture: 123RF/PERIG76

SA recorded 6,381 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours along with nine fatalities, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

The new infections came at a positivity rate of 26.4%.

According to the NICD, the epicentre of the fourth wave of infections continues to be Gauteng, where 4,488 new cases were recorded. There were 635 cases in KwaZulu-Natal, 356 in the Western Cape and 337 in Mpumalanga.

This means that there have been 3,038,075 total cases and 89,975 deaths across SA to date.

The NICD said that there were 175 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 3,517 people are being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

TimesLIVE

Booster shots for rural health workers urgent ahead of fourth wave

Almost two-thirds of healthcare workers in  Sisonke trial — the world’s biggest —  have  not taken up Covid-19 booster jabs
National
16 hours ago

OLIVER DICKSON: No need for another hard lockdown to deal with Omicron

The key to managing the Covid-19 pandemic going forward is going to be transparent planning and engagement
Opinion
7 hours ago

Speed of Omicron’s transmission is worrying, Sikhulile Moyo says

With Omicron’s sheer number of changes, Moyo initially thought this would be a weak Covid-19 virus
News
10 hours ago

Covid-19 wrecks fight against malaria

WHO urges African governments to step up efforts as deaths rise for the first time in three years
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Popular Articles

SA experts describe what they are seeing with Omicron

News

Speed of Omicron’s transmission is worrying, Sikhulile Moyo says

News

McDonald’s struggles to fix its huge methane problem

News

You’re three times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron, SA study finds

News

Medical Research Council cannot get access to vaccination data

News

Related Articles

OLIVER DICKSON: No need for another hard lockdown to deal with Omicron

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Costly tests restrict regional travel

Opinion / Letters

Covid-19 wrecks fight against malaria

News