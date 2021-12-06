Covid-19 cases rise to 6,381 and nine deaths in 24 hours

SA recorded 6,381 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours along with nine fatalities, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

The new infections came at a positivity rate of 26.4%.

According to the NICD, the epicentre of the fourth wave of infections continues to be Gauteng, where 4,488 new cases were recorded. There were 635 cases in KwaZulu-Natal, 356 in the Western Cape and 337 in Mpumalanga.

This means that there have been 3,038,075 total cases and 89,975 deaths across SA to date.

The NICD said that there were 175 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 3,517 people are being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

TimesLIVE