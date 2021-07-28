Save 30% on a subscription to BusinessLIVE this July

Thanks to BusinessLIVE, you don’t need to wait until December to feel the festive cheer.

Until July 31, you can save 30% on a BusinessLIVE Premium or BusinessLIVE Premium Plus subscription with our Christmas in July promotion.

Starting at just R84 per month, you can get the best in South African political and business journalism from Business Day, the Financial Mail, the Sunday Times’s Business Times, and more from the likes of Bloomberg.