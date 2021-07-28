News

Christmas in July

Save 30% on a subscription to BusinessLIVE this July

28 July 2021 - 14:04

Thanks to BusinessLIVE, you don’t need to wait until December to feel the festive cheer. 

Until July 31, you can save 30% on a BusinessLIVE Premium or BusinessLIVE Premium Plus subscription with our Christmas in July promotion. 

Starting at just R84 per month, you can get the best in South African political and business journalism from Business Day, the Financial Mail, the Sunday Times’s Business Times, and more from the likes of Bloomberg.

 

Click here to subscribe

 

Terms & conditions

Offer is available to new subscribers only who opt for BusinessLIVE Premium or BusinessLIVE Premium Plus packages. Readers who subscribe before midnight on July 31 2021 qualify for a 30% discount. Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

A TASTE OF WHAT OUR SUBSCRIBERS GET TO READ

EXCLUSIVE: US donation of almost 5.7-million Pfizer shots en route to SA

The donation will provide a significant boost to SA’s immunisation programme — as of Tuesday evening, only 2.58-million people had been fully ...
National
6 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Behind the state’s wage deal

A number of ministers, including Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, argued in favour of the 1.5% increase, even as finance minister Tito Mboweni resisted any ...
Opinion
8 hours ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s broken time machine

Cyril Ramaphosa’s greatest asset has been his ability to slow time down, so that it appears the instability is less intense — it is not
Opinion
10 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Basic income grant is laden with risk for the future

A dedicated new state revenue stream will have to be found, but the opportunities are few and far between
Opinion
1 day ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Hedge fund, Ponzi scheme ... what some call absolute returns

It was a fancy name for a global balanced fund, and tends to be confused with guarantees
Opinion
6 days ago

SA unrest: it may not be over yet

Because the pro-Zuma, radical economic transformation faction has lost power within the ANC, the battleground has moved outside the party
Features
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Popular Articles

Effective media management is highly skilled business

News & Insights

Purpose-led marketing is the future for brand growth

News & Insights

WATCH: SA’s favourite ads from 1984–2018

News & Insights

Is in-housing the answer to creating a great customer experience?

News & Insights

The Popi Act and its impact on marketing a small business

News & Insights