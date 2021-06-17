WATCH | Auditor-general urges SA’s leaders to be accountable and transparent

The pandemic has brought into sharp focus the impact of alarming inequality and growing unemployment against a backdrop of weak governmental capabilities.

“Our shared experiences over the past 14 months have highlighted the urgency with which we must work collectively and cohesively to design and implement solutions that are both effective and sustainable,” she urged, adding that, at a minimum, those trusted with leadership positions meet their responsibilities.

The only way to inspire confidence, strengthen our democracy and deliver lasting value and benefits to citizens is for leaders to be accountable, responsible and practice effective oversight, she said.

Providing oversight is the primary role of the office of the auditor-general. By doing this and enabling accountability and good governance in the public sector through auditing, public confidence is built.

The auditor-general’s annual audit reports focus on three key areas: reliable and credible performance information for predetermined objectives; fair representation and the absence of significant misstatements in financial statements; and compliance with key laws and regulations that relate to financial performance management.

Audit reports typically flag three kinds of problems in government spending, explained Maluleke: unauthorised expenditure classified as spending that goes over budget or was not used for its intended purpose; irregular expenditure which is spending that was incurred without complying with the applicable legislation; and fruitless and wasteful expenditure classified as pointless spending that could have been avoided.

The powers of the auditor-general were strengthened in 2019 when President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law amendments to the Public Audit Act which enabled the auditor-general to not only report on audit outcomes, but also to enforce accountability. In other words, explained Maluleke, her office can now step in when accounting officers from public institutions fail to enforce accountability.

This means that in addition to providing corrective recommendations aimed at addressing wrongdoing that affects public resources and service delivery, the auditor-general can take remedial action which is legally binding should the recommendation be ignored.

In the last cycle of audit reports, the auditor-general identified 75 material irregularities valued at losses of R6.9bn on aggregate.

Citizens, said Maluleke, are impatient that oversight had been sacrificed for so long, which is manifesting in a growing level of dissatisfaction in the form of service delivery protests. The auditor-general’s office, she said, was determined not to abandon its responsibilities.