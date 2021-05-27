News No salary increase for judges and magistrates Parliament approves a 0% salary adjustment, citing state’s wage bill and impact of Covid-19 on the economy BL PREMIUM

Parliament on Thursday approved President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposals to keep unchanged salaries for judges, magistrates, the public protector and commissioners of the SA Human Rights Commission.

The National Assembly debated the proposals tabled by the justice & correctional services portfolio committee, which recommended a 0% salary adjustment. It followed recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers sent to Ramaphosa. ..