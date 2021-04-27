Slow implementation of Farlam inquiry report sparks concern over Zondo commission
Almost nine years later seriously injured Marikana mineworkers have not been paid, says Dali Mpofu
27 April 2021 - 18:41
Before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appearance at the state capture commission this week, the legal teams representing the victims of the Marikana massacre have lamented the government’s slow progress in implementing the recommendations of another commission he was involved in, the Farlam inquiry.
“The compensation has been too little, too late. Almost nine years later the people who probably deserved the most, the most seriously injured, have not been paid yet,” said Dali Mpofu, representing the 270 injured and arrested mineworkers...
