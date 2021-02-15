News SA scientists play vital role on pandemic’s front line Without the work done in our labs, the world would not have come nearly so far in its fight against Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

SA’s pause of its rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in response to concern about a local coronavirus variant sparked global debate — and shone a spotlight on how the country’s science has become vital to understanding where the pandemic may go next.

The government delayed the rollout last week after an initial finding that AstraZeneca’s vaccine failed to protect against milder Covid-19 infections involving the 501.V2 variant. It will now use Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to start inoculations instead...