News Attend our free Covid-19 Business Survival Bootcamp for entrepreneurs BusinessLIVE and the African Management Institute are giving you useful tools to cope with the effects of the pandemic and lockdown on your business

SA has been in lockdown since March 27 as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Even before then, government guidelines on staying home when possible had started affecting businesses both large and small. Now, many entrepreneurs are fighting for survival while their shops are shuttered and their factories dark.

Therefore BusinessLIVE has decided to partner with the African Management Institute (AMI) to give free business survival tools to SA entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-sized businesses during this period.