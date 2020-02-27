News

Survey

Take our BusinessLIVE survey and you could win a R1,500 online shopping voucher

Take five minutes to tell us how you use BusinessLIVE

27 February 2020 - 15:43
BusinessLIVE brings together the best of Arena Holdings' business writing, 24/7. Picture: SUPPLIED
BusinessLIVE brings together the best of Arena Holdings' business writing, 24/7. Picture: SUPPLIED

At BusinessLIVE, we value the opinions of our readers and always strive to improve the quality of the service that we provide.

That’s why we’re launching a survey that, with your help, will ensure that BusinessLIVE remains the best online source of news from SA's business sector and the political economy – bringing together journalism from Business Day, the Financial Mail, the Sunday Times's Business Times and more.

By completing this five-minute survey, you’ll stand a chance to win your choice of either a R1,500 voucher from Takealot or a one-year subscription to BusinessLIVE Premium Plus. None of the responses and data collected will be shared with third-party vendors — your personal information is safe with us.

Follow the link below and complete the survey before 5pm on March 6 to put your name in contention to win this great prize.

Click to take the survey

SPECIAL OFFER | Get 3 months’ free BusinessLIVE access

Here's a fantastic opportunity to get free access to Business Day, the Financial Mail and more, courtesy of Standard Bank
News
1 month ago

Popular Articles

Shivambu’s shout of austerity not even a bleat, says Mboweni

National

No earnings growth forecast for US firms due to coronavirus, Goldman Sachs says

World

Tehran cancels Friday prayers as Iran virus deaths reach 26

World

Malaysia may hold snap election if parliament cannot vote in candidate

World / Asia

South Korea launches faster, safer, drive-through virus testing

World