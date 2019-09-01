Win Wealth Masters tickets with BusinessLIVE to see Robert Kiyosaki

Please note: This competition is now closed.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the personal finance global bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad, is returning to SA to speak at the Wealth Masters Tour event on September 7 and 8 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

His book, which was on the New York Times bestsellers list for more than six years, has sold more than 32m copies worldwide and has even been endorsed by Oprah Winfrey.