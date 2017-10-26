18 top articles on investing in South African companies
Articles on companies from New Dawn to Naspers and Curro to help you power up your portfolio
Today we publish 18 great articles on investing in South African companies from the Financial Mail's Investors Monthly.
And, to give you a taste of what's on offer, everyone gets to read Marc Hasenfuss on an investment decision he really regrets. It will make you laugh - and cry - as you recall making similar calls.
Here's an extract from Scary tale of my wife and 2,000 Naspers shares:
Some things are best left unsaid. I can’t explain how much I regret telling my wife that I was, albeit briefly, a Naspers shareholder back in 2002 (when I joined subsidiary company Media24).
The topic of my investing endeavours came up during one of our regular interrogations ... sorry, I mean chats, around the eternal question of "why aren’t we rich yet?"
My wife persisted on the Naspers topic, until I confessed that I had bought 2,000 Naspers shares at around R18.50. I sold them at R48 after a round of golf with an asset manager who said I should hang on to Naspers because the share was going to hit R100.
I suppose the lesson is: never assume that a man who can’t find a green in six shots can’t pick a game-changing share.
Editor Colleen Goko writes:
Despite rhetorical commitment, progress has been slow in incorporating people of colour into the top ranks of the corporate hierarchy. Such moves are possible only when companies are committed to promoting previously disadvantaged groups into top leadership positions where they can make meaningful contributions to decision-making processes.
