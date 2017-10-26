18 top articles on investing in South African companies

Some things are best left unsaid. I can’t explain how much I regret telling my wife that I was, albeit briefly, a Naspers shareholder back in 2002 (when I joined subsidiary company Media24).

The topic of my investing endeavours came up during one of our regular interrogations ... sorry, I mean chats, around the eternal question of "why aren’t we rich yet?"

My wife persisted on the Naspers topic, until I confessed that I had bought 2,000 Naspers shares at around R18.50. I sold them at R48 after a round of golf with an asset manager who said I should hang on to Naspers because the share was going to hit R100.

I suppose the lesson is: never assume that a man who can’t find a green in six shots can’t pick a game-changing share.

But wait, as they say in the marketing business, that's not all!