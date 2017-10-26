News

18 top articles on investing in South African companies

Articles on companies from New Dawn to Naspers and Curro to help you power up your portfolio

26 October 2017 - 10:58 financial mail
Today we publish 18 great articles on investing in South African companies from the Financial Mail's Investors Monthly.

And, to give you a taste of what's on offer, everyone gets to read Marc  Hasenfuss on an investment decision he really regrets. It will make you laugh - and cry - as you recall making similar calls.

Here's an extract from Scary tale of my wife and 2,000 Naspers shares:

Some things are best left unsaid. I can’t explain how much I regret telling my wife that I was, albeit briefly, a Naspers shareholder back in 2002 (when I joined subsidiary company Media24).

The topic of my investing endeavours came up during one of our regular interrogations ... sorry, I mean chats, around the eternal question of "why aren’t we rich yet?"

My wife persisted on the Naspers topic, until I confessed that I had bought 2,000 Naspers shares at around R18.50. I sold them at R48 after a round of golf with an asset manager who said I should hang on to Naspers because the share was going to hit R100.

I suppose the lesson is: never assume that a man who can’t find a green in six shots can’t pick a game-changing share.

Editor Colleen Goko writes:

Despite rhetorical commitment, progress has been slow in incorporating people of colour into the top ranks of the corporate hierarchy. Such moves are possible only when companies are committed to promoting previously disadvantaged groups into top leadership positions where they can make meaningful contributions to decision-making processes.

Great reads from Investors Monthly:

New Dawn: gloom lifts for long-suffering shareholders

New CE Edwin Hewitt is spearheading a turnaround on a broad front, with specific focus on cash flow and accountability, writes Stafford Thomas
Investing
6 hours ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Scary tale of my wife and 2,000 Naspers shares

The topic of my investing endeavours came up during one of our regular interrogations ... sorry, I mean chats, around the eternal question of 'why ...
Investing
6 hours ago

Mobility: Super Group starts revving

CEO Mountford made quick work of the needed asset clean-up as soon as he was appointed, writes Stafford Thomas
Investing
6 hours ago

Is HCI an exemplary corporate citizen?

The investment group says it aims to be an exemplary corporate citizen but it is not always that, writes Ann Crotty
Investing
6 hours ago

BUY, HOLD, SELL: Exploring investmentopportunities in Africa

This may be an opportune time to revisit some investment ventures in the rest of Africa. There’s not a huge choice, however
Investing
6 hours ago

ANTHONY CLARK: Stadio and lessons from Curro’s past

There was much scepticism about Curro once — just as there is now with Stadio
Investing
6 hours ago

Phumelela vs Sun International

Sports-betting group Phumelela looks fit for a flutter
Investing
7 hours ago

Pick of the month: Ashburton S&P 1200

This index is similar to the MSCI World Index in that its underlying constituents are the 1,200 biggest companies in the world as opposed to 500 ...
Investing
7 hours ago

Emerging markets funds analysis

We review Denker SCI Emerging Markets Feeder Fund; Stanlib Global Emerging Markets Fund; Templeton Emerging Markets Fund; Old Mutual Global Emerging ...
Investing
7 hours ago

All eyes on mining and ratings in SA

Showdown looming between the ailing mining industry and the mineral resources department
Investing
7 hours ago

Listed property offers portfolio diversification

Listed property groups that have diversified abroad offer a hedge against tough local conditions, writes Johann Barnard
Investing
7 hours ago

Listed property: there’s value in variety

Investors aiming at balance in their portfolio should consider including listed property in it, as it offers diversification in a number of ways, ...
Investing
7 hours ago

GARTH MACKENZIE: Behind the benchmarks.

Responsible diversification may explain the underperformance of local funds this year
Investing
7 hours ago

ANALYSIS: Too soon and too uncertain, say investors on Orion Minerals

Though zinc and copper prices have surged in the past year, Orion is at least three years away from being able to take advantage of them
Investing
7 hours ago

ANALYSIS: Zeder still a tough row to hoe before profits can grow

Market ratings suggest Zeder Investments is not yet ready to deliver a bountiful harvest
Investing
7 hours ago

ANALYSIS: Brait bounces between the bulls and the bears

Markets have a nasty habit of moving in extremes. In Brait’s case it has moved from exuberant bullishness to grossly overdone bearishness
Investing
7 hours ago

ANALYSIS: AECI's hope for a better future

Over the past five years AECI has pumped R2bn into a capex programme. It positions the explosives and speciality mining and agricultural chemicals ...
Investing
7 hours ago

ANALYSIS: Caxton stoic and solid, but running a tight ship

The transformation of Naspers from a humble newspaper and magazine business into an inventive technology giant has meant that less-innovative media ...
Investing
7 hours ago

