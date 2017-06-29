News

10 great reads that will change your thinking

Peter Bruce on the price he has paid for exposing the Guptas | Rob Rose | Jonathan Jansen | Gareth van Onselen | Brendan Venter | Simon Barber | Bronwen Nortje

Peter Bruce. Image: TISO BLACKSTAR GROUP
Peter Bruce's column is free to read for today only:

Our top premium reads include Rob Rose's take on the shareholder battle at Group Five and Jonathan Jansen on the meaningless meandering of policy making. 

A selection of our premium writers:

ROB ROSE: Showdown at the Group Five corral

Allan Gray’s intervention at Group Five is a watershed for shareholder activism — even if it faces a backlash at the July 24 meeting
Opinion
4 hours ago

THE FT COLUMN: Jacob Zuma’s war on SA’s institutions

As in Trump’s America, where institutional credibility is also under assault, it has not been a one-way street, and the fight against the ...
Opinion
2 hours ago

JONATHAN JANSEN: The Meaningless meandering dishonesty of policy

'The document is clumsy and cumbersome, an unwieldy product, no doubt, of different government departments and various stakeholders all trying to get ...
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

BRONWYN NORTJE: Time for a paradigm shift while jobs as we know them fade away

Prospects for future employment will rest heavily on the ability to adapt and reskill
Opinion
6 hours ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Zuma, the king of banality

There is far more to the failure of question time than the weakness of the questions — from all parties concerned — or the lack of spontaneity or ...
Features
6 hours ago

STREET DOGS: Share prices don’t always reveal the entire truth

Friedrich Hayek reminds us share prices, like election results, are the result of complex processes
Opinion
5 hours ago

SIMON BARBER: Why Team Trump’s Agoa threat is not righteous

Kleptocrats love it when popular anger is distracted by foreign devils
Opinion
5 hours ago

SARAH WILD: Why we forget things: the brain’s master plan

A new report reveals it might not be our fault if we become more forgetful, writes Sarah Wild
Opinion
5 hours ago

BRENDAN VENTER: Why the Boks are winning again

'An effective attack takes time to hone and is underpinned by an offensive mindset and the ability to strike when the opportunity arises'
Sport
4 hours ago

 

