Five essential reads on South Africa today

The Financial Mail's cover artwork is always original and provocative, and this week's is no exception. And the cover story - From industry darling to villain? FM goes inside Aspen's competition battle - is always proof that high-quality reportage is alive and well. It is available to Premium subscribers.
This week, the story deals with the trials and tribulations of Aspen, SA's leading drug manufacturer. Until recently it was the darling of the markets, but a fistful of lawsuits has cast it in a new light.
This from the story by journalist Giulietta Talevi (you might recognise Giulietta from Business Day TV):
Stephen Saad’s frustration at Aspen being branded a "price gouger" that drove up the cost of life-saving medicine for profit is palpable. In an interview with the Financial Mail, the 53-year-old says Aspen Pharmacare has been the victim of a "perfect storm" that has led to his company being unfairly cast as a villain.
"That was probably the most disappointing part: you’ve got a company that loves SA, has created thousands of jobs, loves what it does, provided antiretrovirals that many people rely on and created a huge saving for government — and the media turned on us," he says.
Ripping people off, he says, just isn’t in Aspen’s DNA.
Also in the Financial Mail, and striking an upbeat note, is the regular column by deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha. This week the headline reads SA's path to First World status is wide open.
Sikonathi argues that the looters are on the back foot and the country can recover its lost status as a stable, thriving democracy. This from his column:
The lootocrats are on the back foot. One by one, they are falling. They have already lost the most influential of their foot soldiers.
The SABC has been liberated from the suffocating grip of Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former chairman Mbulaheni Maghuvhe. A two-pronged strategy to eject Dudu Myeni from SA Airways is in full flight. At Eskom, Brian Molefe and Ben Ngubane are history. And Lynne Brown, Zethembe Khoza, Chwayita Mabude and Matshela Koko should next be out the doors of Megawatt Park.
The Guptas have been camping out in India for the past six weeks, watching from afar to see if their minions at Luthuli House and the Union Buildings are still able to protect them from the law.
I'm not sure if Sikonathi invented the term 'lootocrat' but it certainly hits the spot.
Business Day's lead article, DA-led councils' financial management puts ANC to shame, looks at the auditor-general's latest report on the state of municipal finances. Claudi Mailovich and Khulekani Magubane write that the DA's Western Cape councils are putting those led by other parties to shame.
This from the article:
As the DA’s hold on local government power grows, so has its record of clean government strengthened, with DA-led councils far outperforming those led by the ANC in financial management.
This picture emerged on Wednesday, when auditor-general Kimi Makwetu released the report on the audits of SA’s 263 municipalities for 2015-16. The findings are significant as the DA tries to position itself as an alternative government.
Makwetu reported a “marginal improvement” in a dire picture of mismanagement. Fruitless and wasteful expenditure, the most offensive category of mismanagement, declined 21%. However, irregular expenditure, in which procedures were not followed, went up 50%, a reflection of weak financial controls.
Business Day's Hilary Joffe writes under the headline Politics the cause of — and solution to — SA’s new economic meltdown. Hilary argues that the solution to South Africa's economic woes is in the hands of its politicians, who seem unable or unwilling to sort out the mess. From her article:
Investment spending is all about confidence. Companies have to commit to large chunks of spending over long periods and if their executives don’t trust that demand will grow to justify the investment in new capacity, and that the policy environment will be favourable, they are likely to wait and see. That’s why the confidence indicators matter.
However, the thing about two negative quarters is that it doesn’t take too much to make the next one a positive. The April data on sectors such as retail and manufacturing don’t look too bad and few at this stage are predicting a negative for the second quarter as a whole, or for the third. But it is surely too early to tell.
The Financial Mail's Ann Crotty writes under the intriguing headline Meet Hlaudi, the deathless villain. Ann's piece is all about a friend's dilemma over whether or not to pay a TV licence. Here's an extract:
A friend inherited his TV licence obligation; it’s not in his name, but it knows where he lives and eventually it will track him down with something more than a faux-threatening “final demand”.
For years he ignored the reminders and threats, mainly because he didn’t own a television, but also because he knew how wretched SABC’s fare was. It wasn’t the 90% local content music he minded so much as the news programmes, so many of which were underpinned by appallingly dull ANC propaganda.
The SABC, it seems, had learnt nothing from the days it spouted National Party propaganda. Then his kind landlord provided him with free access to DStv, which he reckons is often so shockingly bad that even free seems too expensive. All he needed was a TV set.
