Take BusinessLIVE for a spin: Three great articles free today only

Business Day editor Tim Cohen writes about the fallout from the ANC's national executive committee meeting under the headline Jacob Zuma slips into an abyss, but he is not the ANC's biggest problem.

Tim writes:

South Africans woke up on Monday to some profoundly disappointing news: the Teflon Don escaped censure once again. The resolution tabled at the ANC’s national executive committee meeting at the weekend that President Jacob Zuma should resign was defeated again, and now SA seems certain to live in a state of flux and confusion until at least the party’s December conference.

So, alas, Zuma won again. Or did he?