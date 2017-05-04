Join the thousands who have subscribed to BusinessLIVE and read SA's top writers

News

04 May 2017 - 10:52

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa looks regal as Zuma slithers

'Not only does Cyril suddenly look presidential, the humiliation of Zuma in Bloemfontein is almost unprecedented'
Opinion
5 hours ago

ROB ROSE: Koko shows his colours

Eskom CEO, under a personal cloud, questions media "self-regulation". But all the evidence shows countries with a free press have higher growth
Opinion
3 hours ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s despot donors

After two decades, the ruling party’s thinking on how to raise money has turned full circle — with some odious contributors along the way
Features
2 hours ago

THE FT COLUMN: China wields its soft power in Africa with some success

Western governments like to imagine they have a monopoly on African goodwill. They are wrong, writes David Pilling
Opinion
3 hours ago

PetroSA board asks for business rescue

The troubled state-owned oil company faces R2.2bn loss in year to March; business rescue viewed by some as a convenient escape from liability
Companies
5 hours ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: The masses show who’s boss

There’s going to be a lot more opportunity for the masses to reassert themselves ahead of the 2019 general election
Opinion
3 hours ago

JONATHAN JANSEN: Trump, Zuma and the end of truth

'For both Zuma and Trump the truth is whatever you make it to be. Even when the courts rule you to be out of order, you continue to act as if the ...
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Life after Koseff

Some think Investec has become stale and that now, in the wake of its successful cleanup, would be a good time to name a new CEO to replace Stephen ...
Features
4 hours ago

SIMON BARBER: Sick state of US medicine monopolies

‘The prime directive driving every element is to extract the maximum possible payment from whomever is footing the bill’
Opinion
5 hours ago

MARK KEOHANE: Lions on track for finals, but Stormers more damp squib

The Sharks have so much potential, but have shown too much inconsistency to be a 2017 Super Rugby title contender
Opinion
5 hours ago

STREET DOGS: Beating the Street

A reminder of something Peter Lynch said in his book Beating the Street from Michel Pireu
Opinion
5 hours ago

ALEXIA WALKER: Sculpture carves out its niche at art fairs while it inhabits same space as the viewer

Sculpture has gained a significant place in the art market
Opinion
5 hours ago

SARAH WILD: Yes, global warming is a problem, but so is human apathy

‘Children will not know what it is like to drink clean water that does not come out of a tap or bottle’
Opinion
5 hours ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Why the sliding dollar holds the key to gold’s recovery

A softer dollar and a lower gold price are rarely bedmates
Companies
5 hours ago

