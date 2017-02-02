Get the best of SA's business news for R4 a day
From February, our BusinessLIVE Premium content, with plenty of valuable extras, will be for subscribers only
Since its launch in October last year, BusinessLIVE has been building a loyal following among readers looking for a steady flow of quality business news and analysis.
Where else will you find the best writing published by South Africa’s most trusted media institutions – Business Day, the Financial Mail, the Sunday Times’s Business Times and Rand Daily Mail – in one place?
Along the way some articles have been labelled “Premium”, and until now readers only had to register to read those articles.
While most articles on BusinessLIVE and its member titles will remain free to read, from mid-February readers will need to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to keep enjoying our content.
Also included with a BL Premium subscription is the very best international business writing from the Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal, and in-depth financial data from trusted provider Morningstar.
In a world where “alternative facts” and fake news are undermining the trustworthiness of the media, more and more readers are turning to our trusted media brands to provide them with accurate, well-informed insight into current affairs.
- Business Day is South Africa’s most trusted business publication and it has unrivalled coverage of corporate affairs and the political economy.
- The Financial Mail offers in-depth insight and news-feature writing on business, the economy and South Africa’s fraught political environment.
- The Business Times is the country’s largest business publication and is distributed with the Sunday Times.
- The online-only Rand Daily Mail carries news and commentary on current affairs.
Only R4 a day, far less than you’d pay for a single newspaper or a cup of coffee
BL Premium brings you the top columnists from all these titles – including writers such as Justice Malala, Jonathan Jansen, Tim Cohen, Steven Friedman, Rob Rose, Ron Derby and Aubrey Matshiqi – and the top news. This will include exclusive access to the full Business Day front-page lead every day, the Financial Mail cover story every week and the best news from the Business Times.
Supplemented by the best columnists from the Financial Times and the top story from The Wall Street Journal each day, this package will cost you R120 a month – that’s only R4 a day, far less than you’d pay for a single newspaper or a cup of coffee.
Even better, you get your first month for R10 when you sign up.
Existing subscribers to the print editions of Business Day and Financial Mail will have free access to this BusinessLIVE Premium package.
We have worked hard to offer outstanding value to our online subscribers.
If you choose BL Premium Plus for R349 a month, you will get access to all the above as well as full digital access to The Wall Street Journal every day and complete e-editions (online copies of the print products) of Business Day and the Financial Mail.
Special arrangements will be made for corporate subscribers and there will be different rates and packages on offer.
We hope you will join us on our journey to understand and explain the increasingly complex world in which we live.
Questions or comments? Email us at feedback@businesslive.co.za.
