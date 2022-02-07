FNB offers a wealth of safe and easy ways to shop, send and receive money
You can send money abroad, shop in different currencies and make payments to a cell number, knowing all your details are protected
In a world where digital and mobile technologies are constantly evolving, having safe and easy ways to send and receive money or shop online means having one less thing to worry about.
Not only can First National Bank (FNB) customers transact with the peace of mind of knowing their financial details are protected and transitions secure, but they also have a wealth of options to do so.
“Whether you’re conducting a local or international transaction, FNB has invested in providing customers with a variety of payment options to meet their specific needs,” says Sashin Sookroo, FNB’s head of retail payments.
“These payment solutions are ideal for customers who need to make immediate payments to family and friends, pay bills, purchase goods and services, or send money to loved ones abroad.”
Making payments
From one FNB client to another
Being a leading bank, most payments occur within the FNB ecosystem (from one FNB client to another) and funds are therefore received immediately.
FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can transact with each other without sharing their account information, using the following real-time options:
Pay to a cellphone number with Pay2Cell
The bank’s customers can send money to family and friends by simply entering the cellphone number of the recipient. Pay2Cell is available on the FNB and RMB Private Banking apps, via online banking, and by dialling the USSD *120*321# when using cellphone banking.
Pay someone nearby with Geo Pay
Geo payment uses geolocation to allow customers to send and receive money to and from each other in real time by simply standing near to each other.
Geo Pay is available on the FNB and RMB Private Banking apps. To do a geo payment on the FNB app:
- Select “Payments”;
- Then select “Geo payments”;
- Select “Pay Someone” or “Receive a payment”;
- Select “Recipient Name” or “Sender Name” from the options that will appear on your screen.
Send a “please pay me” request to a cellphone number
Does someone owe you money, or do you need funds from friends or loved ones? If so, you can request funds, free of charge, on the FNB and RMB Private Banking apps, and by dialling the USSD *120*321# when using cellphone banking.
To send a payment request on the FNB app:
- Select “Payments”;
- Select “Payment Request”;
- Select “Add Payment Request”;
- Enter the amount, reason for the request, and the cellphone number of the person you’re requesting the payment from. The payer is notified of the payment request immediately and can choose to either accept or reject it.
From FNB to other banks
FNB customers can pay other banks’ customers across the globe with the following options:
Make real-time payments to other SA banks
FNB customers can instantly send funds to anyone who banks with other participating SA banks by using the “Pay and Clear Now” feature on the FNB and RMB Private Banking apps or when online banking.
To send money immediately on the FNB app:
- Select “Payments”;
- Select “Recipients” or “Once off payment” and;
- Select the “Pay and Clear Now” to complete the transaction.
Make payments to global bank accounts
Whether it’s for personal or business purposes, sending money to someone overseas is a lot easier when you bank with FNB or RMB Private Bank.
To send money abroad on the FNB app:
- Select “Payments”;
- Select “Global Payments”;
- Select “Beneficiary list” or “Once off payments”;
- Then enter the details of the beneficiary, whether it’s an individual or a business.
Shopping
FNB customers can enjoy shopping in-store, in-app or online completely free of banking charges and qualifying customers can earn eBucks on their spend.
Shop in-store or in-app or online
Whether customers are eating out at a restaurant, shopping on their favourite app, or buying online they can use their FNB bank card, FNB virtual card or use FNB Pay-supported digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, FitBit, and Garmin on the FNB app.
In addition, card-based subscription services such as Netflix, Spotify and YouTube, as well as in-app purchases on apps such as Google Play, Google Music, Apple App Store, iTunes, Uber, Mr D Food and Takealot, are completely free of banking charges. Customers can load their FNB virtual cards on subscription and streaming-based services for added security and convenience.
Shop in different currencies
The FNB global account offers customers the ability to save and transact in nine foreign currencies.
Customers can also obtain a debit card linked to their US dollar, British pound and euro global accounts. One of the advantages of using this debit card to make purchases online, or when using international card machines, is that there are no currency conversion fees — even if the customer pays in a different currency to their global account.
Send money to those without a bank account
Send money locally using e-wallet
FNB customers can instantly send money to anyone in SA with a cellphone via e-wallet.
An e-wallet can be processed on the FNB and RMB Private Banking apps, when banking online, at FNB ATMs, and when cellphone banking by dialling the USSD *120*321#.
Qualifying FNB customers get two free e-wallet sends a month.
To send money immediately via e-wallet on the FNB app:
- Select “Payments”;
- Select “Send Money”;
- Select “To eWallet” and enter cellphone number of the recipient.
Via the FNB app, you can conveniently select a recipient’s cellphone number from your contact list.
Send money abroad using MoneyGram
When financial commitments or the wish to spoil loved ones goes beyond borders, FNB helps customers transact in a quick and simple way.
With MoneyGram, customers can send money via the FNB app, when cellphone baking by dialling the USSD *120*321#, or from an FNB branch or ATM without the need for a bank account.
Send or receive money globally with PayPal and FNB
PayPal is one of the world’s leading digital payment platforms and offers a safe and easy way to pay and get paid online, anywhere in the world.
With PayPal you can accept payments from almost anyone with an email address in more than 200 markets.
A payment made into your PayPal account is immediate; thereafter you will use FNB online banking to withdraw your funds into your linked SA bank account.
PayPal is also a safe payment tool for online shopping at any of PayPal’s 21-million merchants worldwide.
You can enjoy hassle-free shopping by using your PayPal username and password and PayPal will debit the linked FNB card for the purchase. There is no need to enter card details multiple times.
