FNB offers a wealth of safe and easy ways to shop, send and receive money

In a world where digital and mobile technologies are constantly evolving, having safe and easy ways to send and receive money or shop online means having one less thing to worry about.

Not only can First National Bank (FNB) customers transact with the peace of mind of knowing their financial details are protected and transitions secure, but they also have a wealth of options to do so.

“Whether you’re conducting a local or international transaction, FNB has invested in providing customers with a variety of payment options to meet their specific needs,” says Sashin Sookroo, FNB’s head of retail payments.

“These payment solutions are ideal for customers who need to make immediate payments to family and friends, pay bills, purchase goods and services, or send money to loved ones abroad.”

Making payments

From one FNB client to another

Being a leading bank, most payments occur within the FNB ecosystem (from one FNB client to another) and funds are therefore received immediately.

FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can transact with each other without sharing their account information, using the following real-time options:

Pay to a cellphone number with Pay2Cell

The bank’s customers can send money to family and friends by simply entering the cellphone number of the recipient. Pay2Cell is available on the FNB and RMB Private Banking apps, via online banking, and by dialling the USSD *120*321# when using cellphone banking.

Pay someone nearby with Geo Pay

Geo payment uses geolocation to allow customers to send and receive money to and from each other in real time by simply standing near to each other.

Geo Pay is available on the FNB and RMB Private Banking apps. To do a geo payment on the FNB app:

Select “Payments”;

Then select “Geo payments”;

Select “Pay Someone” or “Receive a payment”;

Select “Recipient Name” or “Sender Name” from the options that will appear on your screen.

Send a “please pay me” request to a cellphone number

Does someone owe you money, or do you need funds from friends or loved ones? If so, you can request funds, free of charge, on the FNB and RMB Private Banking apps, and by dialling the USSD *120*321# when using cellphone banking.

To send a payment request on the FNB app: