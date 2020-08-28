How top financial planners have adapted to Covid-19

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to force us to adapt to a more digital way of living, consumers are becoming more comfortable engaging with a financial planner online. In turn, financial planners have had to develop new skills and work on their soft skills like never before.

Hester van der Merwe, a financial planner who holds the certified financial planner® (CFP) accreditation at Ultima Financial Planners in Johannesburg, says among the things she has learnt is the importance of showing vulnerability.

“We used to be so focused on being professional that we left ourselves out of the room when engaging in financial planning. Being professional still holds true, but Covid-19 has taught me to share a little more of myself and to show vulnerability. This serves to ground the relationship and connect with clients on a deeper level.”

During the hard lockdown Van der Merwe says she called as many clients as possible to check in on them with no specific financial topic in mind. This helped arrest her clients’ feelings of isolation and made it easier for financial discussions to flow from there.

Although she has been focusing on using financial planning to help people meet all their lifestyle goals — known as lifestyle financial planning — for a long time, she says the application of it became even more important during Covid-19 “when personal needs had to be met and fears allayed”.

What makes perfect sense for a portfolio on paper might be totally wrong for someone when you take their lifestyle and personal goals and objectives into consideration, she says.

Adapting fast to stay relevant has become key, Van der Merwe says. A key part of Ultima’s offering was what clients experienced when visiting their offices, and adapting from 100% office-based to 100% online was therefore a steep learning curve, she says.

Johan Swart, a CFP with Old Mutual in Klerksdorp, says you don’t need to be in the same room to make a personal connection with a client. “What’s more important is being present and really listening, having empathy,” he says.

During the first two months of lockdown Swart made time to speak to every one of his clients. “Some calls took two minutes and others an hour, but with every one of them I know it made our relationship much stronger.”

Financial planners often feel compelled to find solutions to their clients’ problems, he says. But the conversations which made the biggest connections were the ones where he spoke the least, Swart says.

Henri le Grange, a CFP with Old Mutual in Kimberley, echoes this: “The importance of listening and being empathetic has been highlighted during this time. The more I listen to what matters most to my clients, the better I can serve them as a coach on their financial journey and craft a plan that truly speaks to their heart.”