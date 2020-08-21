Money

Retirement funds must hear your complaint before you go to the adjudicator

If you take a complaint to the adjudicator it will now be submitted to the retirement fund on your behalf

21 August 2020 - 15:55 Money Reporter
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

If you have a complaint about your retirement fund, you must give the fund an opportunity to resolve your problem before you complain to the Pension Funds Adjudicator (PFA), the adjudicator’s office says.  

From September 1, if you take a complaint to the adjudicator without first taking it to the fund, the adjudicator’s office will submit your complaint to the retirement fund on your behalf. 

If the fund fails to resolve your complaint to your satisfaction within 30 days, you may then register a complaint with the adjudicator’s office. 

The adjudicator’s office says funds have been calling for this process to be implemented for a long time. 

PFA Muvhango Lukhaimane says her office often receives complaints that have not been lodged with the retirement fund or administrator first to try to resolve the issues before the adjudicator makes a determination on any issues that may remain in dispute. 

