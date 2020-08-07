Thousands of taxpayers accept auto-assessments

More than 330,000 taxpayers out of 3- million to whom Sars has sent an SMS to notify them of the auto-assessment of their tax have already accepted these assessments.

The tax authority confirmed this on Friday, just a week after it started sending the auto-assessments out.

If you have been sent such an SMS, you can accept the assessment and submit your pre-populated return on the MobiApp or e-filing platform, but before you do, be sure that Sars has all the correct information. While Sars is making it easy for you to click accept and submit the pre-populated return, be careful not to be too quick to submit — even if it looks like you are owed a tempting refund.

Check your assessment completely before submitting your return, Lisa Griffiths, financial planner with BDO, says. The Income Tax Act makes it very clear that it is your responsibility as a taxpayer to make a full and complete submission.

Before agreeing to the auto-assessment, you need to be sure that all your income and deductions are recorded: did you, for example, earn rental income or freelance income that is not recorded; or have you incurred expenses you want to claim that Sars is not aware of.

Griffiths says that as it is very tricky to check your figures from the assessment, it is best to choose “Edit Return”, which will take you to the familiar “Returns Issued” page on eFiling or the MobiApp. If the auto-assessment is not correct, you can edit your return on the eFiling site or the MobiApp. You can then use the online tax calculator to work out how Sars will assess your tax.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says eight out of 10 taxpayers will get an assessment in less than three seconds and seven out of 10 due a refund should get the money within 72 hours.