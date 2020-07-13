Avoid punitive fees for bounced debit orders

Cowyk Fox, the executive head of Everyday Banking at Absa, says if you’re unable to honour an authorised debit order due to affordability, you’re within your rights to cancel or stop it with your service provider. “In fact, it’s the recommended action to take.

“You should, in these times, pay particular attention to your financial planning to make adjustments to your budget to minimise the overall impact on your life, and also to avoid unnecessary risks, such as the loss of insurance cover, credit bureau profile deterioration and avoidable costs.” he says.

Fox says Absa has not yet seen a material shift, as expected, in the number of returned debit orders or debit order disputes since the start of lockdown in March.

Charl Nel, the head of communications at Capitec, says the bank has seen a decrease in the number of bounced debit orders — in May the bank recorded about half the number of bounced debit orders recorded in November 2019.

“Consumer spending is more frugal during this time, with a 23% decrease in the overall number of debit orders presented to our clients for payment when compared with November 2019.”

Yashen Singh, the CEO of Premium Core Banking at FNB, says during the lockdown period and for customers that applied for debt relief, FNB waived a portion of unpaid fees that may have been incurred from bounced debit orders. This was in addition to waiving Saswitch fees over the same period.

A source told Money that the Banking Association of SA (Basa) is in talks with the banks about waiving bounced debit order fees for a season. Basa did not respond to a request for comment.

Fox says that if you’re doing fewer transactions due to financial distress, a pay-as-you-use bank account may be more appropriate for you than a bundle, because you are less likely to use all of the free transactions in the bundle.

He says if you want to change your way of transacting you can migrate accounts from an existing package to any of the savings or cheque options without any change to your account number. This means there is no need to change debit order instructions or account details with your employer or third parties.

“This gives you the ability and flexibility to manage your banking fees based on your usage requirements and financial situation,” Fox says.

To help FNB customers avoid incurring fees for bounced debit orders, Singh says the bank is currently running a campaign aimed at customers with upcoming debit orders who may have insufficient funds based on their balance. He says these customers are advised that they may incur penalty fees, and of the options available to them to solve this short-term liquidity problem.