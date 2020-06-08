There is still some rough with the most popular smoothed returns

In the past smoothed bonus portfolios were criticised for investing too conservatively, having high charges and for smoothing mechanisms that were unfathomable to all but the actuaries who devise them.

The country’s most popular smoothed bonus portfolio, Old Mutual’s Absolute Growth Portfolio, therefore now invests 65% of the fund in local and global equities and has 15% in private equity. Holding R134bn, this fund dwarfs its nearest competitors’ biggest portfolios of R12bn (Momentum) and R10bn (Sanlam).

This Old Mutual portfolio is only partially guaranteed at two levels — either 50% or 80% of your savings is guaranteed at all times but the remainder can fluctuate with the market. It also has rules when to declare negative bonuses, Fred van der Vyver, the head of group retirement and guaranteed solutions at Old Mutual, says.

The protection you enjoy in a smoothed bonus portfolio is funded by reserves — the pot of money the life company manages by withholding some returns when markets run hard to boost them in times when markets perform badly. But when markets fall very hard as they did in March, these reserves can fall below what is needed to fund the smoothed values.

At times like these, assurers either have to use the company’s shareholder money to support the portfolio and declare low bonuses for everyone for the months ahead to recoup that money, or remove some of the bonuses previously granted to investors but which were not guaranteed — in older smoothed bonus portfolios these were called the nonvesting bonuses.

Van der Vyver says everyone who signs up for a smoothed bonus portfolio agrees to some cross-subsidisation — the savings of investors in the portfolio will subsidise the guaranteed value of those who leave the fund when the reserves are down.

He says declaring a negative bonus — together with some market recovery — have helped restore the fund’s reserves and the Old Mutual fund is positioned to do better.

“We are in a good position to quickly declare higher bonuses in the year ahead, while all else being equal other portfolios that did not declare a negative return may take longer to get to better bonuses on its stable bonus portfolio,” he says.

The Old Mutual portfolio may also have an advantage if equities recover well as it has a higher exposure to shares, he says.