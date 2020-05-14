Online banking fraud still top of ombud’s workload, with the banks winning

Victims of online banking fraud continue to draw the short straw, with the ombud for banking finding in favour of banks in the overwhelming majority of cases.

Internet banking fraud cases dominated the workload of the Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) last year, according to the OBS’s latest annual report. This is the fourth consecutive year that internet banking complaints have been the most common complaint by consumers to the office of the OBS.

“It seems the end of this trend is nowhere in sight,” ombud Reana Steyn says in the 2019 annual report. Of the 1,292 cases of internet banking fraud dealt with by the office, the ombud found in favour of the banks in 73% of cases.

Steyn says banks continually work to improve their security, “but, more importantly, they are also relooking the handling of these matters in line with the ‘treating customers fairly’ outcomes and the shift towards customer-centric behaviour”.

She says the OBS will increase its awareness campaigns this year to make more consumers understand the need to protect their personal information and online banking credentials, covering all angles, such as social media, phishing e-mails and purported phone calls from the bank (“vishing”).

The next biggest category of complaints to the ombud related to credit cards. The OBS dealt with 904 such cases and found in favour of the banks in 76% of cases. Steyn says card fraud and charge-back disputes were the two most prevalent types of credit card complaints.

Complaints about ATMs comprised 13% of complaints dealt with by the OBS last year. In 84% of the 821 cases, the ombud found in favour of the banks.

Steyn says most of ATM complaints related to customers being defrauded at ATMs themselves. Such investigations require that the ombud’s adjudicators are satisfied that the customer compromised their card and PIN through no fault of the bank.