Retirees should consider reducing drawdowns to give pensions greater longevity

At that point — known as the point of ruin — you can no longer increase your pension each year to keep up with inflation, resulting in your income declining in real (after-inflation) terms.

Gouws says the most recent statistics from the Association for Savings & Investment SA (Asisa) in 2018 showed that the average pension drawn from a living annuity was 6.6% of the savings.

If you are at that level, he says, good advice would be to look at your budget and see if you can reduce your expenses or earn some extra income, to draw a lower pension and relieve the stress on your annuity.

This is because if you retire at age 65 and start drawing 6.5% of your savings, which you increase by inflation each year, you will, assuming average returns, start eroding your capital in 13 years’ time and at the current drawdown levels your income will start reducing from age 86, he says.

This may fall short of many people’s life expectancies, as there is a high probability that one spouse in each couple retiring at age 65 will need to fund a pension for 30 years — to age 95.

Gouws says if you can use this opportunity to cut your expenses and reduce your income to 5.5%, you can delay eating into your capital until 24 years after your retirement. This means your income will continue increasing for 30 years, until age 95.

Pensioners who need to increase their income over the next four months should do so with care, because there is a heightened risk of depleting your capital to the point where it cannot sustain your pension for the rest of your life. Financial advisers are recommending that pensioners get advice before implementing the changes.

Gouws says anyone who is drawing 17.5% of their annuity and ups this to 20% will probably reduce the period for which their pension will be sustainable by two to five years.

He says you should only be drawing 17.5% if you are of ill health or are intentionally running down a low savings amount in a living annuity to a level where you can cash out.

Darryl Welsh, head of product for Ninety One’s investment platform, says that because many annuities will pay out next week, annuitants will need to send instructions to increase or decrease their pensions this week.

Some annuitants may miss the deadline to change their pensions for May and providers are therefore hoping that the final changes will allow greater flexibility on when annuitants can implement the changes.

In its comments on the proposed changes, the Financial Planning Institute of SA (FPI) suggested that the lower drawdown rate of 0.5% should be retained indefinitely, as an extended period of low market returns is expected. It is not clear if this proposal will be accepted.

This will assist retirees who are working beyond their formal employment but retired before it was possible to defer drawing an income from their retirement savings, David Kop, the FPI executive for relevance, says.

The FPI has recommended that annuitants be allowed to change their drawdown rates for more than just four months. It suggests changes selected now remain in place until the pensioners’ policy anniversary after August 31 2020 unless annuitants opt out of the new drawdown rate by August 1.

Kop says the need for advice should not be underestimated and this arrangement would ease the administration burden on annuity providers.

Welsh says providers now have the technology to change drawdown rates at any time. He hopes the expanded limits are implemented for longer.

Mboweni has also proposed that living annuitants be able to withdraw all their capital from living annuities when the value falls below R125,000 as it is often too expensive to maintain small amounts. Now, you can only encash an annuity if the value falls to R75,000 or R50,000 if you have already taken a lump sum from your annuity. This new limit is expected to be permanent.