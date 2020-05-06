More insurers feel bite of long-term sector watchdog

Systemic issues

In his latest annual report, ombudsman judge Ron McLaren says there were numerous instances during the year when he had to liaise with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) regarding “systemic issues”.

These included the failure of insurer 3Sixty Life to respond to correspondence from the ombudsman’s office. “The substantial number of second reminders demonstrates the difficulties our office, and, so, our complainants, experienced in this regard,” the report says

The ombudsman’s office also alerted the FSCA to the increase in complaints about universal life policies.

“These complaints are about increased premiums, following premium reviews and delayed premium reviews, and about poor maturity values. This issue has been raised previously, but despite these policies decreasing in number over the years, the problems have not decreased. We are aware that it is a problem not unique to SA,” the report says.

Universal life policies

A universal life policy is made up of two components: a risk component and an investment component.

The risk component is life assurance in which premiums are levied on an ongoing basis relative to your age at the inception of the policy. The risk premiums increase every year but cost less in the early years of the contract than in the later years, when you’re older. But by the time you reach your late 50s or early 60s these premiums start increasing significantly.

Part of your premium goes towards an investment value. In the early years, when your risk of death is low, a significant portion of the premium is steered towards the investment account.

An earlier ombudsman’s report explains that after a few years, “at least in theory, the investment account would have reached a level equalling the sum assured. At this stage, no more risk premiums to cater for the mortality risk would have to be paid. In point of fact, this did not always happen.”

Owing to poor market returns over time, the investment account doesn’t always grow as anticipated and the expectations of policyholders have not been met.

The majority of these policies feature review dates, which are intended to provide you with an opportunity to compare the value of the contract with the benefits it is intended to provide.

“Here, too, there were problems as in many cases the policy wording relating to review dates was ambiguous. Some companies appear to take the view that it is not necessary to alert the policyholder to the status of their contract until the investment account shows a nil balance,” the ombudsman’s 2006 annual report says.

“Because there have been so many misunderstandings regarding the operation of universal life policies, insurance companies may be well advised, regardless of the actual wording of the contract regarding the review date, to investigate all contracts that are still on their books with a view to keeping all elderly policyholders informed of their choices on an annual basis.”

The ombudsman has previously advised that elderly clients with universal policies will have the following options:

Continue paying premiums until death (your state of health may be a deciding factor);

Surrender the policy; or

Make the policy paid-up, which means you stop paying premiums. The death benefit will fall away and the paid-up fund value will be paid to the beneficiaries on the death of the life assured.

Universal life policies are not as popular as they used to be. New generation policies tend to separate risk and investment.

In the 2019 annual report, the last category of systemic issues relates to some new products on the market that generated complaints either because of unusual policy structures or the insurer’s practices, the report says.

Preiss says some of the problems with the new products are as follows:



