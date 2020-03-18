SA economists warn of global recession as coronavirus spreads

The 10 countries with more than 90% of all coronavirus infections to date have contributed well above 50% to the world’s GDP, putting the world at risk of entering a recession, a leading SA economist told a virtual conference for financial advisers this week.

Stanlib economist Kevin Lings said economic data coming out in the next few weeks and months is going to look “horrendous” and there will be a significant pullback in performance.

This is no longer just a negative quarter or two for Europe, but potentially a recession in the US, which means a global recession for the year as a whole, he said in a video presentation that will be distributed this week to some 1,700 advisers who were due to attend this week’s Investment Forum.

Attendance of the conference was cancelled at the weekend ahead of the anticipated travel and meeting bans as the coronavirus spread in SA, but some 25 asset managers, including a number of managers from the UK and the US have or are recording their presentations, which are to be distributed to the delegates through Asset TV.

Lings said in his presentation that the key will be to see how quickly Europe and the US, which was initially slow to react, can get the virus under control. If the virus goes big in the US, there will be a global recession, he says, adding that, already, numbers coming out of China, the world’s second-largest economy, are not looking good and the Asian giant’s first quarter GDP will be negative.