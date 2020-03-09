Nedbank launches a new private banking option

Nedbank launched the Professional ONE package, an offering that combines the best features of a transactional account, credit card and overdraft all rolled into one, offering professional banking clients a simpler way to bank.

The Professional ONE account offers:

a fully functional account and Greenbacks rewards and notifications;

interest on positive balances;

one monthly fee; and

50% discounted pricing for young professionals and over 54s (entry criteria applies).

The Professional ONE facility offers:

personalised interest rate;

up to 40 days' interest-free credit; and

no initiation, monthly credit or facility fees.

For maximum perks, the Professional ONE set of cards:

are issued as "credit" Visa Signature and American Express cards for widest rewards and acceptance;

offer unlimited local and 10 international airport lounge visits; and

allow you free secondary cards with free delivery.

Clients can also enjoy the private banking experience, which includes:

a dedicated relationship banker and 24/7 dedicated service team for clients and their families;

significant travel, reward and lifestyle perks;

preferential investment rates;

tailored credit solutions such as bonds of up to 100% to the value of R5m, and immediate credit decisions for their vehicle finance needs; and

access to world-class digital channels including the Nedbank money app and online banking.

“At Nedbank, we are constantly evolving our offerings to enable our clients to meet their money goals. Professional ONE offers young, established and maturing clients a new way to bank with access to a full private banking experience they would expect,” says Tracy Afonso, executive client value propositions for professional banking and small business services at Nedbank.

Clients have a complete functional account including Greenbacks rewards and notifications, 0,75% interest on positive balances, one monthly fee as well as tailored pricing for young professionals and individuals over 54 years old.

The account facility affords clients personalised interest rates, up to 40 days' interest free credit and no initiation, monthly credit or facility fees, along with local and international travel and lifestyle perks.

For more information visit www.nedbank.co.za.

This article was paid for by Nedbank.