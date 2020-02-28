Investec and Fairtree named best unit trust fund houses

Investec claimed the title of best fund house for a larger range of unit trust funds and Fairtree was named the best fund house for a smaller range of funds at this week’s Morningstar Awards.

Kagiso took two of individual fund awards — for its Equity Alpha Fund which was named the best SA equity fund and for its Balanced Fund which claimed the title for the best aggressive allocation fund (a multi-asset fund which can have up to 75% in equities and is suitable for your retirement investments).

The award for the best global equity fund was made to Nedgroup for its Global Equity Fund which is managed for Nedgroup by UK-based asset manager Veritas.

Morningstar Research is an independent investment research company and a subsidiary of the listed US research company of the same name.

Its local annual awards ceremony held this week in Cape Town recognised funds and fund houses that delivered the most value to investors relative to their peers in the different unit trust categories.

As the awards are made annually, the past year’s performance is slightly up-weighted, but the three- and five-year returns also count and a fund won’t qualify for an award if it hasn’t performed well over these periods as well.

While returns count the most for who wins, Morningstar does also include a measurement of the risk in the funds.

“The winning funds and fund houses demonstrated the ability to earn strong risk-adjusted returns for investors over a sustained period while avoiding undue risk,” Tal Nieburg, managing director for Morningstar SA, says.