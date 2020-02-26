Money

Dismal respite for medical expenses in budget

Tax credits up a mere R9 for your medical aid dependants

26 February 2020 - 20:43 Angelique Ardé
Picture: 123RF/HYEJIN KANG
Picture: 123RF/HYEJIN KANG

Medical tax credits that medical scheme members enjoy have been increased slightly in this year’s Budget, but the increase is a mere 2.8%, amounting to R6 or R9 for each person whose medical contributions you are paying.

This is despite the increase in contributions typically outstripping inflation.

The Budget Review notes that the below inflation increase is in line with an announcement two years ago that the tax credit would be adjusted by less than inflation, in line with the plan to phase out these subsidies ahead of the rollout of National Health Insurance.

The budget proposes that your medical tax credits increase from R310 to R319 a month for your first two beneficiaries, and from R209 to R215 a month for your remaining beneficiaries.

A medical tax credit is a subsidy you get for contributing to a medical scheme. Medical scheme contributions typically outstrip inflation by between two and four percentage points, and if the tax credits increase by less than inflation, the portion of your contribution that is being supported by the tax credit reduces each year.

The tax credits have typically only been increased by the inflation rate and not by medical scheme contribution inflation, but in 2019 the tax credit was not increased at all, and the year before the increase was below inflation.

This brought in an additional R1bn for the government at the expense of members of medical schemes.

Budget 2020: Tito Mboweni’s budget in a nutshell

Experts from across disciplines delve into the details of the finance minister’s Budget Review on Wednesday
Television Shows
40 minutes ago

Budget gets cautious nod from economists and the market

The rand firmed and banking stocks soared after promises of cuts in government spending and taxes
Economy
2 hours ago

Tito Mboweni’s full 2020 budget speech

All the details — from the economic context and strategy to tax adjustments
National
3 hours ago

Has Mboweni managed to still Moody’s knife?

The budget has done the right things argue analysts, but SA's deficit and debt trajectory will still weigh on its credit rating
Economy
2 hours ago

A good budget, with an uncomfortably high execution risk

After years of talks, there is a broad understanding of the policies that need to be implemented to stabilise SA’s finances and support growth, ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

Popular Articles

Dismal respite for medical expenses in budget

Money

You will never have to emigrate financially from SA

Money

How you’re benefiting from the unexpected R14bn tax relief

Money

Sars could soon not want your tax return, just your money

Money

Kill bond or invest?

Money

Related Articles

Health insurers livid as council cuts cord on primary healthcare cover

Money

Medical schemes fight regulator’s move to scrap low-cost benefits

National / Health

What you should know about bridging the medical gaps

Business

Ways to ease pain in the purse

Money

How to ease headaches caused by medical aids

Money