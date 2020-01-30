You can now safely bet for prizes worth billions of rands on Lottoland

The lottery is hugely popular, though for South Africans there are many other ways to win big. Lottoland’s fixed-odds lotto betting opportunities offer the chance to win some big cash prizes. Placing your bet is easy, safe and convenient. Lottoland is a global leader in online betting, with more than 10m customers across four continents.

Lottoland has given South African residents the opportunity to place fixed odds bets on the Lottoland.co.za platform. South African local players can place fixed-odds bets on more than 25 lotto products from around the world, including EuroMillions, US PowerBall and the Irish Lotto.

The cash prizes are enormous. With the exchange rate with several of the country lottos available, for South Africans, it equates to billions of rands. At the time of publishing, the US Powerball prize payout stands at a whopping R3.7bn, the EuroMillions at R1.4bn, the MegaMillions at R1.3bn, the SuperEnalotto at R965.3m and the EuroJackpot at R847m.

How is fixed odds betting different from buying a lotto ticket?

Lottoland uses fixed-odds betting which means that players don’t buy a ticket for a particular lottery. They only place a fixed-odds bet on which numbers will be drawn, which differs from taking part in the draw.

Lottoland isn’t connected to any lottery operator, and any pay-outs players receive come directly from the betting agency. Lottoland is licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. All your winnings are guaranteed to be paid out by Lottoland.

How do you stand a chance to win?

Betting via Lottoland.co.za is simple and safe. It offers South Africans conveniences that will change their online betting experience. Lottoland is no longer limited to where the lottery is based and can participate from anywhere in the world.

How do you get started?

All you need is a Lottoland account. Signing up online, is easy and quick, only taking about two minutes to enter your details and register for free.

Once your account is created, you will receive a confirmation notice and officially be part of the Lottoland family, ready to take advantage of all it has to offer.

This article was paid for by Lottoland.