Money

Beware of banks posing as part of Moneyweb

Such a breach of FAIS Act carries a R10m fine or 10 years in prison

24 January 2020 - 18:30 Money Reporter
Picture: 123RF/IQONCEPT
Picture: 123RF/IQONCEPT

Don’t do business or invest funds with Moneyweb Corporate Bank Limited, also trading as Moneyweb Private Bank.

This stern warning was issued on Friday after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) received information that Moneyweb Private Bank is fraudulently using the logo of Moneyweb, an online, SA media company, to solicit money from the public.

The FSCA has also learnt that the “bank” is not authorised in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (FAIS Act), to render any financial advice and intermediary services.

A breach of the FAIS Act is a criminal offence which carries a fine not exceeding R10m or a period of imprisonment not exceeding 10 years.

The FSCA urges the public to always check if an entity or individual is registered with the FSCA to provide financial advisory and intermediary services and what category of advice the entity is registered to provide. “There are instances when persons are registered to provide basic advisory services for a low-risk product and then offer services of a far more complex and risky nature,” the FSCA says.

Before parting with your hard-earned cash, check the credentials of the financial services institution or person by calling the FSCA toll-free on 0800 110 443 or visit  the FSCA website to check if the institution or person is authorised to render financial services.

You have no protection when dealing with Karatbars, regulator warns

Alerts are also out on Exclusive Life Financial Services and House of Monopoly
Money
1 month ago

Watchdog applauds 15-year jail term for con man

Investigations show fraudster 'infiltrated' church and exploited relationship with congregants
Money
3 months ago

FSCA warns public to avoid WhatsApp 'investment adviser'

The industry watchdog urges consumers to avoid one BS Sokhela purporting to belong to AnBro Capital Investments
Money
7 months ago

Popular Articles

Why 36One lost its appeal over offshore funds

Money

Beware of banks posing as part of Moneyweb

Money

PODCAST | ANC unity looms larger than global summits

Economy

Unit trust returns: picking the winners

Money & Investing

Related Articles

Financial watchdog names and shames frauds

Money

‘We hear you,’ financial services watchdog assures public

Money

Suspected Ponzi firm Coin It moving contracts to other firms, FSCA warns

Money