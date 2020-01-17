Fee war hots up with single, fixed-rand fee for robo-investors

If you want to pay one of the lowest investment fees in SA, a single, fixed-fee of R4,500 a year is all it now costs to invest between R300,000 and R2.25m in a balanced index-tracking fund provided by OUTvest, the robo-investment business in the Outsurance group.

And you can invest in a retirement annuity, tax-free savings account or a vanilla investment account and enjoy advice on what income your investment will help you achieve in retirement, or how to reach a savings goal for the likes of a holiday, wedding or education for yourself or your children.

If you think R4,500 sounds like a lot, consider this: most investments cost more than 2% and many as much as 3% a year without taking any trading costs and taxes in the portfolio into account.

At an investment of R2.25m, R4,500 is a fee of just 0.2% a year, including all trading costs and taxes. A 2% fee — possibly made up of an asset management, an investment platform administration fee and an adviser — amounts to R45,000 for the year while 3% will cost you R67,500 on top of the costs in the fund that you don’t see deducted in rands. These fees are only disclosed as percentages when total investment costs are disclosed.

On a R1m investment, R4,500 is just 0.45% a year; and at R500,000 it is 0.9% a year.

Grant Locke, MD of OUTvest, says the company calculated in rands what it actually costs to invest your money and devised its “aggressive” fixed ONEFee on that. The fee does not increase as you invest more as most percentage-based investments fees do. Only when your investment reaches R2.25m will you again pay more for each rand invested.