The decade’s best move: invest out of your comfort zone

The 2010s will close as a great decade for investors who invested globally and a spectacular decade for those with exposure to US stocks and, in particular, leading tech stocks, Cannon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville says.

The S&P 500 returned about 18.75% a year in rand terms for the decade, while the local market returned less than half this at 7.66% a year.

Investing in the Nasdaq 100 — which gives you an idea of what you could have earned by investing in the Faangs (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google) — would have earned you 24.54% in rand each year.

Easy monetary policies have driven global equity markets, particularly in the US, where the S&P 500 has broadly doubled. At home the all share index, excluding dividends, has been almost flat, says Old Mutual Investment Group’s director of investments, Hywel George.

Most retirement fund investments made the most of the allowed exposure (30%) to offshore markets and it is arguable that investors could have benefited more without the limit, he says, adding that many investors with discretionary money have been taking that offshore, especially in the second half of the decade.

But could we have made better investment decisions if we hadn’t been quite so influenced by our emotions?

At the beginning of the 2010s, SA was hosting the Fifa World Cup; load-shedding was on hold; we hadn’t realised the true extent of former president Jacob Zuma’s ability to wreck the country; the government’s balance sheet was strong; economic growth had recovered from the global financial crisis to 3.5%; and the exchange rate was R7.50/$, Saville says.

The rest of the world was emerging from the global financial crisis and there was much uncertainty about global investments.

In this setting, especially with the feel-good factor of hosting the 2010 World Cup, you may well have felt emotionally comfortable investing locally compared with offshore, where the cuts of the global financial crisis were still deep.