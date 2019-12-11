Money

FSCA fines Afrikan Financial Services R2.5m

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has warned people away from the company after its key people have been debarred for 10 years

11 December 2019 - 14:38 Money Reporter
Picture: SA GOVERNMENT NEWS VIA TWITTER
Picture: SA GOVERNMENT NEWS VIA TWITTER

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has fined Afrikan Financial Services more than R2.5m and warned the public against doing any financial services-related business with the company.

The FSCA says it withdrew Afrikan’s licence on November 22 2019 for contravening section 7(1) of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act of 2002 (FAIS Act). The company was furnishing advice in respect of deposits and rendering intermediary services in relation to a long-term policy without being duly authorised.

The FSCA says despite Afrikan not being registered or authorised as a short- or long-term insurer, it offered various insurance products to members of the public, thereby contravening insurance legislation.

Afrikan was previously licensed by the FSCA under financial services provider (FSP) number 48238.

In addition to the R2.5m administrative penalty, the FSCA has debarred Mbalenhle Valentia Khuzwayo, the key person at Afrikan, and Buhlebenkosi Mayibongwe Nala, a director at Afrikan, for a period of 10 years from providing or being involved in the provision of financial services. Both Khuzwayo and Nala have agreed to the FSCA’s administrative and regulatory action imposed, the regulator says.

The FSCA urged consumers to check the credentials of financial services institutions and FSPs before conducting any business with them. You can check with the FSCA by calling 0800 203 722 toll free, or visiting www.fsca.co.za to see if such institution or person is authorised to render financial services, and for which product(s).

What SA can learn from the fall of a star fund manager

Neil Woodford case highlights the importance of a thorough oversight process
Life
1 month ago

Consumers warned to stay away from Karatbars

Regulators in the Netherlands, Canada and Namibia have all issued warnings, with the latter calling it a pyramid scheme
Money
3 weeks ago

FSCA warns public to avoid WhatsApp 'investment adviser'

The industry watchdog urges consumers to avoid one BS Sokhela purporting to belong to AnBro Capital Investments
Money
6 months ago

Popular Articles

FSCA fines Afrikan Financial Services R2.5m

Money

Rampant funeral cover fraud is a huge headache for life insurers

Money

MDUDUZI LUTHULI: The tragicomedy of consumerism

Opinion / Columnists

Are we missing out on hedge fund diversification?

Business

Related Articles

Advice saves investor from suspected ponzi scheme

Money

Banks under spotlight for handling of online fraud

Business

Watchdog applauds 15-year jail term for con man

Money

Financial conduct regulator warns public about forex-trading charlatans

Money