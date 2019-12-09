SA investors choose service and fees over climate-change concerns

South Africans think more about personal service, online access and the fees they will pay than they do about making sustainable investments. They also ranked not losing money as more important than sustainability.

This is according to a global study of investors’ views carried out by UK-based investment manager Schroders. The study of 25,000 investors included hundreds of investors from SA.

About 67% of the investors expected climate change to impact their lives and their investments either significantly or to some extent. About 69% said they believed their individual investment choices can make a difference to building a more sustainable world.

But the survey notes that only 22% of South Africans have actually invested in sustainable investments that are intended to shift investors’ funds to companies that are doing the right things.

Investors told Schroders they would put more money in sustainable investments if their advisers provided them with easy-to-understand information and if the sustainability of investments was independently rated.

SA unit trust funds are, however, already being given a sustainability ranking by fund rating agency Morningstar and you can ask your fund manager or your financial adviser how the funds in which you invest score.

Both Glacier by Sanlam and Old Mutual are also working on ratings for funds on their investment platforms used by many retirement annuity and tax-free savings account investors. Sanlam is collaborating with the World Wildlife Fund for its ratings.