Angry family’s funeral payout move puts claims process in focus

Old Mutual this week suffered untold damage to its reputation over the case of the Mtshali family, who resorted to taking their family member’s corpse to the insurer’s KwaDukuza office to get it to pay out funeral policy benefits.

Angry policyholders took to social media threatening to cancel their policies with Old Mutual, while the Financial Sector Conduct Authority undertook to investigate the case and urged consumers to weigh the risks of cancelling policies.

Many insurers advertise that they pay out within 24 or 48 hours. But that is from the time of submitting all documents. “It’s not 24 or 48 hours from the time of submitting your claim and death certificate,” says an industry source who did not want to be named.

Ramon Collins, a spokesperson for Mosaic Funeral Group, says numerous documents need to be filled in or procured from the department of home affairs before claims can be submitted for approval and paid out.

These include:

The completed policy claim form;

The death certificate;

The DHA1663 document (notice of death — previously referred to as the BI1663);

Certain insurance companies and banks will also require the DHA14 form or BI14 (burial order). This document is issued by the department of home affairs regardless of whether a burial or cremation will take place;

Certified copies of the deceased’s ID;

Certified copies of the beneficiary’s ID; and

Confirmation of the beneficiary’s banking details in the form of a bank statement or confirmation letter from the bank.

“Once all of these documents are submitted to the insurance provider, the validity of the claim will then be verified.

“For instance, payments on premiums are checked, and the insurer ensures that the claim has been made according to the waiting periods specified by the policy,” Collins said.

“Once this has been done, the claim can be processed and paid out to the family or beneficiary of the deceased. This process should take between 48 and 72 hours, depending on whether all the required documents are received and whether they are correct,” he said.