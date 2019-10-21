Complaints about pension funds hit record high

The office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator (PFA) received 11,399 new complaints over the past year from aggrieved members of pension funds and the beneficiaries of deceased members.

This is a 16% increase on the previous year, and the highest number of complaints received in a financial year since the PFA’s office opened 20 years ago.

In her latest annual report, Muvhango Lukhaimane, the PFA, says most complaints related to the failure of funds to comply with the law governing funds and delays in the payment of benefits to members or their beneficiaries. This, she says, is a “grave indictment” on the pension fund industry’s commitment to treating customers fairly.

In many respects, non-compliance was concentrated in the large funds, namely umbrella funds, funds set up for industry sectors, such as the Private Security Sector Provident Fund, and industry funds, Lukhaimane says.

The non-compliance had to do with funds failing to collect member contributions from employers and their failure to act against an errant employer or responsible person, she says.

Along with the failure to provide basic information to members, such as benefit statements, the levels of non-compliance in large funds called into question the regulator’s policy to consolidate funds, “as it is apparent that the more removed a fund and its administrators are from the ordinary member and employer, the less compliance there is to basic regulatory requirements”, she says.

Such compliance matters should be tackled by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), Lukhaimane says.

Abel Sithole, the FSCA commissioner, says the unprecedented number of complaints to the PFA is of concern and require the regulator’s “undivided attention”.

Failure to pay contributions, delays in the payment of benefits to beneficiaries, lack of adequate documentation and records management, and poor or delayed responses from funds to the PFA have a direct impact on the welfare, and at times the right to dignity, of pension fund members, Sithole says.

In her latest annual report, Lukhaimane picks out the municipal sector for its failure to pay member contributions to the relevant pension funds. “A number of municipalities in the Free State and North West provinces were unable to pay contributions to funds, thereby putting members’ risk benefits at risk for extended periods of time.”

As a result, the PFA has granted determinations against municipalities that include the attachment of council property to satisfy the debt.

Earlier this year, the PFA found that the Kopanong Local Municipality in the Free State had failed to pay an estimated R58m in contributions to the SA Local Authorities Pension Fund. The council had deducted pension fund contributions from employees’ salaries over the past six years and failed to pay them over to the fund.