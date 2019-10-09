Why there is huge value in SA’s Islamic investment funds

Users of Islamic banking and investment products in SA should be encouraged after a number of the country’s product providers were recognised at the Global Islamic Finance Awards (Gifa) held in Cape Town recently.

The annual award ceremony, now in its ninth year, recognises Islamic financial products and institutions from around the world and makes a large number of awards for a variety of financial services from banking and micro-finance, to asset management, advice, education, credit rating and even auditing.

But among the 63 accolades given to representatives from more than 20 countries, local providers scooped the global awards for the best Islamic fund manager, the best Islamic fund, the best Islamic balanced fund and the best Islamic banking window.

The Oasis Crescent Equity Fund, a fund managed from Cape Town, took top honours as the best Islamic fund globally and Oasis’s Irish offshore arm, Oasis Global Management Company, was recognised as the best Islamic fund manager.

Oasis was also honoured for its work in promoting Shari’ah-compliant investments with the Gifa’s advocacy award, which is one of the five Gifa championship awards.

FNB won for the third year in a row a “notable” award for the best Islamic banking window — a banking window within a traditional bank.

The Old Mutual Albaraka Balanced Fund was the recipient of the best Islamic balanced fund award, Kagiso Asset Management won the emerging Islamic asset manager award, and Absa won the award for its NewFunds Shari’ah Top40 ETF product in the Islamic asset management category.

At the ceremony, President Cyril Ramaphosa was also recognised with the Gifa leadership award 2019 for his support and efforts to provide a level-playing field to Islamic banking and finance in SA.