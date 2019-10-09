Longevity: the good, the bad and the brilliant

Scientists believe the first person who will live for two centuries is already alive today.

Dr Aubrey de Grey, chief science officer of the SENS Research Foundation, believes advances in biotechnology enables humans to reach the point of “longevity escape velocity”; the point where we can keep the human body physically and mentally young and healthy, increasing life expectancy in the process.

The good: improved health care and better quality of life

We have seen consistent advances in modern medicine over the past two centuries. Over the past hundred years science has made some diseases curable, other diseases treatable, some even forgotten. Living longer also has the potential to go hand in hand with a better quality of life.

The bad: pressure on savings

Increased longevity places increased pressure on retirement savings. We are already living longer than what the pension systems were designed for. Research shows the average person’s life expectancy rises by three years every decade. Already people need to accumulate enough savings to draw an income until well beyond the age of 85. How much more would be needed if scientists predict a lifespan of up to 200 years?

Watch the video