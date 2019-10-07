Genesis medical scheme to pay burnt paraglider Kelvin van Baalen’s rehab costs — for now

Genesis Medical Scheme has agreed to authorise and pay the rehabilitation costs of burn survivor Kelvin van Baalen pending the outcome of a complaint that these costs should be covered by the scheme as a prescribed minimum benefit.

The scheme had refused to pay for more than 10 days of rehabilitation but the agreement, made an order of court, came after Van Baalen lodged an urgent application to the Cape High Court asking it to order the scheme to pay for his treatment, pending the outcome of a complaint laid with the Council for Medical Schemes.

He alleges in the application and in his complaint that he was entitled to the treatment as it is covered as a prescribed minimum benefit.

Genesis has agreed to authorise the treatment and pay the costs in the interim on condition that the benefit is repaid if the complaint to the council is resolved in the scheme’s favour.